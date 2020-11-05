Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sirius Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
05 November 2020 - 08:00
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Sirius Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“We like Sirius Property Fund. It’s one in the portfolio that we’ve had for a while and we continue to see longer-term value. It’s the leading operator of branded business parks and flexible workspaces.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.