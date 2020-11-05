Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sirius Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

05 November 2020 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Sirius's business park in Mannheim, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Sirius Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“We like Sirius Property Fund. It’s one in the portfolio that we’ve had for a while and we continue to see longer-term value. It’s the leading operator of branded business parks and flexible workspaces.”

Sirius says letting enquiries are picking up

The Germany-focused landlord says there is particularly high demand for storage space, which makes up over a third of its lettable space
Companies
4 weeks ago

Sirius says majority of tenants are paying their rent

The Germany-focused business park owner’s share has risen so far in 2020, while most JSE-listed property counters have been pummelled
Companies
2 months ago

Spectacular rebound for listed property as lockdown eases

The sector climbed more than 20% in a week for the first time
Companies
4 months ago

We are not out of coronavirus woods yet, second wave possible, Sirius boss says

German business park and storage facilities owner says the country’s economy is in a delicate state while businesses return to work
Companies
5 months ago

