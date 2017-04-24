Gold slides after French election revives risk appetite

London — Gold fell by more than 1% on Monday, marking its biggest tumble in over a month, after the market’s favoured French presidential candidate won the first round of the country’s election, easing concerns about a potential political shock.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting, with the latest opinion polls showing him as strong favourite to beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final run-off.

The news represented a defeat for anti-European Union forces on the right and left of French politics, sent European shares and the euro vaulting higher and sparked a sell-off in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,269.45 an ounce by 1.59pm GMT, having touched its lowest in nearly two weeks at $1,265.90. US gold futures were down 1.4% at $1,270.80.

"For the moment some of the tail risk in the form of a shock win by any of the other candidates has been averted. We see more downside in the very short term, leading up to the (French election) run-off in two weeks," said Société Générale analyst Robin Bhar.

He added, however, that a weaker dollar and simmering geopolitical tensions in North Korea and the Middle East were probably enough to keep gold underpinned at about $1,250.

The dollar recovered somewhat from its steep overnight falls but was still down 1.3% against the euro and 1% against a basket of currencies, supporting dollar-priced gold by making it cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

In the wider markets, the pan-European STOXX 50 index rose 3.9% and France’s CAC40 jumped more than 4%. The market’s so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index, plunged by its most since November.

"The predominant factor (for gold) will be the retreat of risk aversion. Indeed, while the the dollar weakened following the first round of the French election, gold has fallen by over 1%," Simona Gambarini, analyst at Capital Economics, told the Reuters Global Gold Forum.

Escalating geopolitical tensions had prompted speculators to increase their net long, or buy, positions in COMEX gold to a five-month high in the week to April 18, official data showed on Friday.

"Those speculative financial investors who had previously still been betting heavily on rising gold prices are likely to have covered many of their positions in response to the (French) election result," Commerzbank said in a note.

Spot silver fell by 1% to $17.75 an ounce after touching a one-month low of $17.65. Platinum was down 1.5% at $956.10, while palladium rose 0.2% to $792.75.

