Banks and industrial stocks keep JSE afloat as resources weaken

The JSE edged up on Wednesday, thanks to banks, financials and industrial, while Brexit-affected stocks took a breather with the pound after Tuesday’s rally spurred by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech.

The all share firmed 0.14% to 52,891.70 points at lunchtime as banks gained 1.21%, financials 0.37% and industrials 0.31%.

Trading was patchy for general financial stocks and retailers after a batch of trading updates in recent days.

Resource equities, which had a strong start to the year, dipped broadly in line with weaker commodity prices.

Politics has a played a big part in shaping market sentiment this week, overshadowing the US corporate earnings reporting for the fourth quarter.