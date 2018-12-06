Business confidence remains flat

Business confidence remained flat in November.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) increased by 0.3 of an index point to 96.1. This is one point higher than in November 2017.

“The flattening of momentum in business confidence must be addressed in order to create a situation where investor confidence could be nurtured,” said Sacci in a statement on Thursday.

“The upward momentum of the BCI since September 2018 appears to have flattened and it is the second time this year that the business climate hesitated after encouraging steps to develop and enhanced business confidence.”

In November 2018, three sub-indices were positive month on month, while three were unchanged and seven saw declines.

The marginal increase was supported by improvements in merchandise export and import volumes, the real value of building plans passed and manufacturing output. However, the all share price index of the JSE, higher inflation, lower precious metal prices and stagnant real retail sales weighed on confidence.