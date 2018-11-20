RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Hogan never belonged in Zuma's cabinet, Gigaba was right at home

Barbara Hogan's Zondo commission testimony starkly illustrates how crucial it is that we root out favouritism and politicking in key appointments

Barbara Hogan really did not belong in former president Jacob Zuma's cabinet. There cannot be anyone who followed her testimony at the state capture inquiry this week who was surprised that she was fired a year-and-a-half into her term as public enterprises minister. It is shocking that she lasted that long.

Malusi Gigaba, on the other hand, was the perfect fit. He understood what was required of a minister in the Zuma administration and was appointed to several key portfolios, including finance. It is chilling to think that just a few months ago, Gigaba was charged with one of the most crucial positions in the government, and presented the national budget.

Gigaba was the type of political functionary essential to the Zuma-Gupta clique — unquestioning, unethical and grovelling to the higher power, irrespective of who that was.

As he marinated in shame and finally made an undignified exit from public office this week, he was still in denial about what caused his downfall. He attributes it to a conspiracy against him rather than the reality that midwifery for the Guptas has consequences.

The contrast in character and values between Hogan and Gigaba, and in their approach to governance, is stark.