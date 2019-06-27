JONATHAN JANSEN: Mom, I want a gap year ... why you should say yes

I am the bearer of bad news. By the time your child finishes her specialist degree, it will be out of date. In fact, the very idea of a disciplinary degree is becoming worthless around the world. The head of one of the largest university libraries in the world does not have an LIS (library and information science) degree. The leader of one the largest banks in another country has a general arts degree without a single commercial subject in her background. One of the most successful journalists in SA does not have a media studies degree.