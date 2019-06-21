CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A bad week, informed by breast cancer
21 June 2019 - 06:14
Extract
This week in June is always difficult for me. Six years ago over the Youth Day weekend, I found a lump in my right breast.
I remember everything about that day. A cold morning and a gloriously warm middle of the day that I spent with my lovely niece Zoe. We had breakfast. And laughed. Shopped. And laughed. Teased each other. And laughed. Up to that point, it was a good day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.