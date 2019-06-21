CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A bad week, informed by breast cancer

Extract

This week in June is always difficult for me. Six years ago over the Youth Day weekend, I found a lump in my right breast.

I remember everything about that day. A cold morning and a gloriously warm middle of the day that I spent with my lovely niece Zoe. We had breakfast. And laughed. Shopped. And laughed. Teased each other. And laughed. Up to that point, it was a good day.