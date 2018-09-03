Popcorn

George W Bush did Michelle Obama a favour and it went viral

In the midst of a solemn event, that one exchange between members of opposing political parties was seen by many as a message of hope and unity

03 September 2018 - 08:16 Staff Writer
Michelle Obama. Image: 123RF/ Visions Of America LLC
Michelle Obama. Image: 123RF/ Visions Of America LLC

While Donald Trump continued with his wild tweets on the media, Google and the mounting court convictions of his inner circle, three former US presidents appeared together at Senator John McCain's funeral.

The moment where George W. Bush shared some candy with Michelle Obama has gone viral.

CNET reported:

Bush and his wife, Laura, and Obama and his wife, Michelle, were seated next to each other, and during Sen. Joe Liberman's eulogy for McCain, CNN cameras caught a sweet moment that quickly went viral.

Bush was seen taking a piece of what looks like candy (or a mint or lozenge) from his wife, and surreptitiously passing it to Michelle Obama, who mouths a "thank you," while all four members of the former first couples smile.

In the midst of a solemn event, that one exchange between members of opposing political parties was seen by many as a message of hope and unity.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
George W Bush did Michelle Obama a favour and it ...
Popcorn
2.
'Can you stop lying?' Sex And The City's Miranda ...
Popcorn
3.
Now you can get out your phone and order an ...
Popcorn
4.
STEPHEN L CARTER: The political economy of Star ...
Popcorn

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.