TELFORD VICE: Chauvinist umpire doesn't excuse Serena's Donald Trump moment

For Williams to then say “let’s not boo anymore” to a crowd she had swept into a disapproving frenzy with her outrageous tantrum smacked of Donald Trump at his worst

When Rafael Nadal told Ramos he wouldn’t grace his matches again after he was penalised for a time delay during the 2017 French Open, Ramos turned the other cheek.

When Williams said much the same thing, among other nasty things, on Sunday, she had a game taken from her.

It’s also worth considering the difference between Nadal’s and Williams’s comments on their run-ins with Ramos.