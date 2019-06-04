Fungi take the fight against malaria to mosquitoes

The rapid evolution of resistance is a common and recurrent theme in our arms races against malaria transmitting mosquitoes, as well as against pests and pathogens in general.

Over time, organisms mutate and evolve resistance to any new drug that is used to kill them. No wonder humans always end up on the losing side; that’s why a new weapon is needed. And the latest one is a killer fungus.

As an evolutionary biologist studying fungi, I am familiar with the ability of these organisms to cause devastating diseases in diverse plants and animals, including humans. While many fungal pathogens infect a broad range of hosts, others can attack only a select few.

This realization has led scientists to a new strategy for fighting malaria: infect and kill disease-transmitting mosquitoes using fungal pathogens that they encounter in nature.

This isn’t the first time that fungi have been weaponised. In fact, this is precisely the strategy behind the highly successful biological pesticide, Green Muscle, which kills locusts and grasshoppers around the world.

Attractive strategy

Infecting mosquitoes with their natural pathogens — such as the pathogenic fungi from the genus Metarhizium — is a particularly attractive strategy because, unlike bacterial or viral pathogens, fungi can infect mosquitoes simply by coming into contact with them and don’t have to be ingested. Also, fungi are generally friendlier to the environment than traditional chemical insecticides. But does this strategy work?

Fifteen years ago, a field trial in rural Tanzania showed that it could. By hanging cotton sheets inoculated with insect-killing fungi on the ceilings of houses where mosquitoes rest, one-third of mosquitoes became infected. According to malaria transmission models, such an infection rate could reduce malaria cases by 75%.

But Metarhizium fungi, as the Tanzanian field trial showed, are not always capable of infecting their mosquito hosts. And, fungal infections typically take several days to kill mosquitoes. In the lab, fungi take an average of seven to nine days to kill the mosquitoes, depending on the dose.

Brian Lovett, a graduate student working in Ray St Leger’s lab, and Etienne Bilgo, a post-doctoral fellow working with entomologist Abdoulaye Diabate thought they could infect more mosquitoes and kill them faster.

How? By using fungi that had been genetically modified to produce a toxin called “Hybrid”, which specifically attacks the nervous system of arthropods, a group that includes insects and their kin, like spiders and crustaceans. Previous laboratory experiments in 2017 by the same team had already shown that these genetically modified (GM) fungi killed mosquitoes quicker than unmodified ones.

GM fungi crash mosquito populations

To reduce the risks posed by field testing, Lovett and Bilgo tested their GM fungus in the “MosquitoSphere,” a large, specially designed screened-in field designed to closely match outdoor conditions in Soumousso, Burkina Faso.

By setting up huts with cotton sheets that contained spores of GM toxin-producing Metarhizium fungi, as well as ones with unmodified fungi as controls, Lovett and Bilgo found that 70% to 80% of mosquitoes were infected in both types of huts. But mosquitoes in huts with GM fungi died within an average of five days, whereas mosquitoes in huts with unmodified fungi died after close to nine days.

By examining how mosquito populations fared over time, they discovered that GM fungi infected multiple generations of mosquitoes. In one enclosure with GM fungi, an initial population of 1,500 mosquitoes, collapsed to just 13 after a month and a half.