TOM EATON: Taking the fun out of an African celebration

Extract



Belinda Bozzoli is the DA’s shadow minister of higher education and training, a professor of sociology, and, it turns out, a time-bending superhero in the mould of Doctor Strange. Because on Wednesday, she wrapped us all up in her magic cloak made of interwoven stupid tweets and transported us back to a braai in Boksburg in 1993.

The DA has been tweeting itself in the foot for some time now, and it must be increasingly difficult to find new ways to alienate black voters. Which is why Bozzoli did the obvious thing: instead of trying something new, she went straight for the tried and tested, early 1990s stalwart, Obviously I Respect Their Right To Be In Public Places But Why Must They Be So Loud?