Maria Ramos’s Absa exit sharply shows dearth of women in SA’s top jobs

The CEO of one of SAs top four banks — Absa — announced this week that she is retiring after 10 years in this role.

Employment equity at the bank improved under Maria Ramos’s guidance. Both the number of black women and men in senior management positions increased during her period as CEO.

Given that she was the only female CEO of the top 40 companies listed on the JSE, gender diversity has taken a knock as a result of her retirement.

There are now no female CEOs running any of the country’s 40 largest listed companies. In addition, women make up only a fifth of the directors who serve on the boards of companies listed on the JSE.

Several locally listed companies still have no female board members while most who do diversify their boards tend to appoint only one female director at a time. Research shows that a critical mass of at least three women is required to really make a difference at board level.

A report in 2018 on leadership in the private sector by the head-hunting firm Jack Hammer concluded that although positive changes are noted at board level, overall gender transformation is occurring at a slow pace. It went on to say: “Anecdotally, it is clear that companies want to appoint more women in senior positions. Placement data also shows that shifts are being made at executive level. However, only a limited number of females are appointed in top positions.”

The country’s King IV Report on corporate governance released in 2016 recommended that companies should set board gender diversity targets and annually report on their progress. As a result, new JSE listing requirements were put in place for listed companies to adopt their gender policies.

In the UK, female board gender targets have been prescribed for several years. The latest target entails 33% female board representation for large UK-based companies by 2020. In Norway, a mandatory 40% board gender quota applies.

There are several reasons for limited female board representation. Sourcing from exclusive networks (so-called old boys’ clubs) might contribute to the problem. The situation could improve if a growing number of companies set realistic board gender targets and strove to diversify their boards.