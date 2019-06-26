PETER BRUCE: Zuma rot festers in every corner of Ramaphosa’s rickety roost
26 June 2019 - 10:16
Extract
If you were to ask any experienced builder whether he would want to build a new city or fix an old one, they’d all choose the new-build. With old stuff, you never know what you’re getting or, worse, you do. There was nothing wrong with President Cyril Ramaphosa dreaming about new cities and high-speed trains running through the countryside when he made his state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday night.
