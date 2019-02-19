How SA mines have adapted to Eskom’s unreliable service

Johannesburg/London — Eskom imposed the worst power cuts in several years on homes and businesses last week, conjuring up memories of the 2008 crisis when the grid nearly collapsed and cost the mining industry billions in lost output.

Although Eskom halted the blackouts on Friday for the first time in five days, it warned that its creaking infrastructure could buckle at any time.

A decade ago, the state utility ordered mining houses to evacuate all underground staff and cease mining operations for five days as it cut electricity supply to minimum levels.

It is not clear how much the industry, which consumes about 15% of Eskom’s annual output, lost in production but the crisis sent prices of both gold and platinum to record levels and pummelled the rand.

But mining companies now appear to be better prepared to cope with the scheduled blackouts thanks largely to an agreement struck in 2010 between Eskom and the industry that allows it to continue operating on reduced power.

“The SA mines are probably a little bit better prepared for electricity cuts than they were 10 years ago,” said Peter Major, an analyst and director of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s top producer of the metal, said it lost 14,000oz or less than 1% of annual output — based on 2018 production — last week.

Diversified miners Exxaro and Anglo American said their operations were affected to varying degrees while AngloGold Ashanti said safety and production were untouched.

An industry group, the Minerals Council SA, did not give specific details about the impact of last week’s power cuts on production but said the effect on output for the sector had been minimal.

Miners including Impala Platinum, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater have also been working on reducing their reliance on Eskom by setting up their own power generators. However, it has been difficult to get that off the ground because of red tape and prohibitive costs, they say.