CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ghost stories, way less scary than the crime scene that is Joburg
14 June 2019 - 06:20
Extract
I got this on my Neighbourhood Watch WhatsApp group this week: “Our nanny and baby were held at gunpoint a few minutes ago, on Grant. My wife stopped at the pharmacy and went in. A thug approached the car and pointed a gun at the nanny threatening to take the baby and demanded a laptop. “There was no laptop so he got into a white Pajero and drove off.”
The neighbour went on to describe what “the thug” looked like and what he was wearing before telling the group his family was in extreme shock.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.