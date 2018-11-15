RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Manyi has plenty to say about ‘mini-VBS’ GCIS, but on ANN7, not so much

Businessman and former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi went “freestyle” on the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, insisting that he be allowed to respond to allegations made against him — and lead his own evidence.

The commission’s legal team had asked that Manyi’s evidence be postponed to November 23, but he objected to this, telling judge Raymond Zondo that he, Manyi, was not being treated fairly and was “psychologically prepared” to present his evidence.

Manyi was at the inquiry after being subpoenaed over a text message he sent acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams during her testimony asking her to change the evidence she had given.