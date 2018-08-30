'Can you stop lying?' Sex And The City's Miranda wants to be Governor of New York

Sex And The City actress Cynthia Nixon is trying out for the biggest role of her life - as Governor of New York.

In a fierce debate last night, Nixon and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seeking his third term, sparred over the New York City transit system and marijuana legalization in their first and only scheduled debate before the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

“Can you stop interrupting?” Cuomo said to Nixon near the start of the debate at Hofstra University on Long Island. “Can you stop lying?” Nixon responded.

First-time candidate Nixon -- a veteran stage and screen actress best known for playing lawyer Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s “Sex and the City” -- is running as a progressive underdog against Cuomo, who if re-elected in November would match the three terms won by his late father, Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo appeared to take aim at Nixon’s career and political activism, saying the governor job was not about advocacy but action and management.

“This is real life,” he said.