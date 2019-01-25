Explainer: SA’s Reserve Bank: ownership, mandate and independence

Those on the left of the political spectrum, including the country’s largest trade union federation, argue that the Bank shouldn’t focus primarily on inflation. Instead, they say, it should also be taking account of economic growth as well as the employment rate in the country.

The Bank’s response has been that its current mandate is broad enough because it says quite clearly that, while managing inflation, it must do so “in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic”.

For those like myself who oppose a broader mandate, the issue is quite simple: giving the Bank a broader mandate raises the danger that the Bank will take its eye off inflation because it’s having to concentrate on other issues. This, in turn, could lead to rampant inflation.

The Bank’s mandate is crucial in another respect: its ability to pursue its mandate without interference from the government is how its independence is measured.

The Reserve Bank has acted on the whim of politicians before. It didn’t end well.

How political interference can hurt

In the 1980s, inflation rose dramatically, resulting in the country suffering its highest inflation rates ever: on average, about 15% per year for the decade.

Despite the fact that rising prices called for the Bank to act by raising interest rates, it failed to do so on instructions of the government. Inflation wreaked havoc on the earnings of ordinary South Africans, as well as on the value of people’s pensions.

The government’s interference was dramatically brought to light ahead of a by-election in 1984 in the Johannesburg suburb of Primrose. Just prior to the by-election, the government instructed the Bank to drop the interest rate. This subsequently became known as the Primrose Prime incident.

Where the focus should be

The debates swirling around the Bank have created uncertainty. This is despite reassurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president needs to do more: he also needs to establish certainty about the executive management of the Bank.

An executive vacancy at the Bank, created by the resignation of one of the deputy governors, Francois Groepe, must be filled as a matter of urgency. And the president should make clear his intention to re-appoint the governor, Lesetja Kganyago, and the deputy governor, Daniel Mminele, whose terms expire this year.

These appointments are under the purview of the president. The South African Reserve Bank Act stipulates that the president must fill executive positions after consultation with the finance minister and the Bank’s board.

SA needs stability at the Reserve Bank to ensure a growth trajectory for the country. The president should get the process of filling the vacancy and providing certainty about the future of Kganyago and Mminele underway sooner rather than later.

