Why young South Africans have no faith in the political system

The Electoral Commission of SA has revealed that 9-million people eligible to vote in May were not registered to vote. Of these about 6-million were young people. Alarmingly, less than 20% of eligible first-time voters (those who turned 18 since the last national election) registered to vote. The election was ultimately held with the lowest voter turnout since 1994.

Looking at the trends over the last few years, there has been a systematic decrease in youth participation in elections. Does this reflect youth apathy or lack of confidence in the system of democracy to meet their needs?

The Centre for Social Development in Africa, at the University of Johannesburg, did a study — “The 2019 Elections: Socioeconomic performance and voter preferences”. It shows that young South Africans place socioeconomic well-being above democratic rights. Simply put, the vast majority of young people believe that it is more important for the country to cater for their needs than to vote. This is a worrying trend indicating a loss of faith in democracy.

The findings were drawn from a survey conducted in the fourth quarter of 2018. The study asked to what extent are government performance in the delivery of socioeconomic rights, perceptions of corruption and issues of governance likely to influence voter preferences in the 2019 national general elections? It consisted of 3,431 respondents (representative of more than 38-million potential voters), the majority of whom are youth 18 to 34 years.

Livelihood trumps the vote

The study found that young people were more distrustful of political parties and governmental organisations than older people. While all potential voters put more value on socioeconomic well-being than democratic rights, this was more pronounced among young people.

Specifically, 58% of youth in SA view meeting their basic needs (such as finding jobs, income, housing) as more important than voting, and having access to courts, freedom of speech and expression. Only 27% (less than three out of 10) of the young respondents believed democratic rights were more important. The remaining 15% said they didn’t know which was more important. Respondents also reported a lack of faith in democracy to deliver socioeconomic transformation that can meet their needs.

Placing socioeconomic rights above democratic rights is understandable given the multiple struggles that young people face. Twenty-five years since the end of apartheid, the country is still arguably the most unequal in the world. The most recent workforce figures show a 55.2% joblessness rate among the country’s youth, almost twice the general (already shocking) national unemployment rate of 27.6%.

Young people are also grappling with the well-documented failings of the education system which has left many school-leavers unprepared for (or unable to access) tertiary education or become entrepreneurs.

As our research on youth unemployment shows, there are multiple barriers keeping many of the country’s young people locked out of labour market opportunities. These include a mismatch between their education and the skills needed in the economy. The particularly low level of skills among young people constrains their ability to enter the labour market. Another problem is that the costs of work seeking are particularly high for young people.