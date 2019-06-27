Opinion on the move: Rand Daily Mail becomes BusinessLIVE Opinion

When Tiso Blackstar Group launched BusinessLIVE in 2016, it brought together its previously separate websites for Business Day, Financial Mail and Rand Daily Mail, offering great value for subscribers who could get all that content (plus more from the likes of the Financial Times) via a single BusinessLIVE subscription.

The original Rand Daily Mail website was introduced in 2014 to showcase the best opinion writing from across Tiso Blackstar Group's websites, including TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, along with original writing from thought leaders and columnists.

Since the launch of BusinessLIVE, however, much of that content moved away from the Rand Daily Mail offering because it was already available elsewhere on BusinessLIVE via Business Day or Financial Mail, for example, or in the main BusinessLIVE Opinion section.

From June 27, all new content that would have appeared in Rand Daily Mail will be published only in the BusinessLIVE Opinion section.

The Rand Daily Mail digital archive will remain part of BusinessLIVE, and the Rand Daily Mail social media accounts will soon be rebranded as BusinessLIVE Opinion and keep alerting readers to excellent opinion writing and columnists from within the Tiso Blackstar stable.

BusinessLIVE subscribers will therefore have access to the same articles as before. The only difference will be that they will appear under the BusinessLIVE banner and not as Rand Daily Mail articles.

"We are grateful to our subscribers for their support of Rand Daily Mail over the years and we are happy to continue publishing agenda-setting opinion and columnists, even though their home shifts to the main BusinessLIVE Opinion section," said Lisa MacLeod, head of digital at Tiso Blackstar Group.

Links on BusinessLIVE that would previously have led to the Rand Daily Mail section will now take readers to Wanted Online, the digital version of Business Day's luxury lifestyle magazine.