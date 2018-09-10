Serena's US Open meltdown - GOAT or spoiled brat?
Serena Williams lost it with the umpire during the US Open final. Opinion is divided on whether or not she was justified
The furore over the final of the US Open is continuing after it was on Sunday revealed that Serena Williams had been fined $17,000 for code violations during the game which saw her lose her bid to equal the record for a 24th major title.
Williams got a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar and a thief" after he handed down the coaching code violation.
Footage from the match saw her coach Patrick Mouratoglou giving her gestures during the game. He later admitted that he was coaching her but said it was something that other coaches did all the time.
Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the code violations she received during the US. Open final, the United States Tennis Association said on September 9 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Williams remains adamant that she did not see the gestures and said she had even texted her coach after the game to understand what had happened.
"I just texted Patrick, like, 'what is he talking about?' Because we don't have signals. We have never discussed signals."
Naomi Osaka won the final to become Japan's first ever Grand Slam singles champion but the win was overshadowed by crowd boos.
Footage of Williams calling the umpire a "thief" has since gone viral, while images of Osaka tearfully pulling her cap down and wiping away her tears has received an equal amount of attention.
Williams accused the sport of sexism and said she hoped her fight would help other female tennis players down the line.
“I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things. I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality. For me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark.
Her actions have received backlash and applause. Here's a look:
Serena is GOAT
I’ve been a tennis fan for decades. What happened to @serenawilliams was straight up racism and sexism. It was appalling and infuriating. That chair umpire should should never be in such a position again.— Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) September 10, 2018
You GO WOMAN! @serenawilliams— Olivia Peralta 🇲🇽 (@oliperalta) September 10, 2018
Will always admire your fiery spirit 💥🙌🏼💥🙌🏼
Thank you @serenawilliams for standing up for all our daughters.— Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) September 10, 2018
These memes that people are making of Serena Williams addressing that referee are not funny at all. They’re undermining the struggles of a Black Woman dealing with racism & sexism in a sport that she’s given so much to which is no joke at all— Jemeir (@riemej) September 10, 2018
That meltdown was not on
I agree that women have to deal with sexism and it is often an unfair world - but that doesn't take away from how badly behaved Serena Williams was in that US open final. Think of it without emotion.— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 10, 2018
Is it okay to love Serena Williams and still think she was a bully at the #USOpen ? Coz I am mad conflicted about this.— YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) September 10, 2018
Serena Williams petulant behavior including smashing a racquet, demanding that the umpire apologize for a violation her coach admitted was true, and calling an umpire a liar and a thief is a heroic stand for women’s rights? Really?— FernandoIsFernando (@VivaFernando) September 10, 2018
Let’s be real. Only people who don’t watch sports seriously consider Serena Williams the GOAT athlete. I don’t even understand the debate— Charles (@charlesdynasti) September 10, 2018
