TOM EATON: New cabinet is the tractor that can drag SA out of the mess

If you were disappointed by Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, or still aren’t sure what to think, here’s a simple thought experiment. Just imagine that Nasrec had gone the other way, and that instead of being minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the president of the republic, and that you were now watching the value of your savings evaporate faster than the EFF’s current account after a defamation case.