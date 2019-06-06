CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Will being hounded by our explorations lead us to stop doing so?

The question during my Netflix documentary watching is whether it is necessary to actually make the trip when I can access almost everything online

We live in a curious, confusing time. To try to make sense of it all, to make the switch to the new way things are being done in the world, I believe it is necessary to acknowledge, and perhaps come to terms with, how much of our privacy, our individuality and our freedom we have relinquished control of.

I am suffering from the reverberating echo of my own thoughts, being hounded by the technology that I am using to help me navigate my way through an information overload.