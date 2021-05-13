TOBY SHAPSHAK: ANC skilled in the art of ducking and diving
If the ANC can’t respond clearly to a simple query, how can we trust it to handle the Covid vaccine rollout?
13 May 2021 - 05:00
The ruling party has mastered the art of not answering a question. Last week the country was treated to the absurd spectacle of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe trying to not reply to one.
How hard can it be? The question was: has suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule been invited to the weekend Zoom call of the National Executive Committee (NEC)?..
