ANC confident Ace Magashule will do the right thing and apologise, says Duarte
11 May 2021 - 18:46
The ANC is confident its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule will apologise for attempting to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa, says ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
Magashule stunned many last week when he issued a public letter announcing his suspension of Ramaphosa in retaliation for his own suspension...
