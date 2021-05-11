Politics ANC confident Ace Magashule will do the right thing and apologise, says Duarte BL PREMIUM

The ANC is confident its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule will apologise for attempting to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa, says ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Magashule stunned many last week when he issued a public letter announcing his suspension of Ramaphosa in retaliation for his own suspension...