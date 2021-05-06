What Thabo Mbeki told Ace
Magashule’s ‘consultation’ with the ANC elders went as everyone expected. And, once Magashule falls, it seems he may take the forces of ‘radical economic transformation’ with him
06 May 2021 - 05:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was given 30 days to consult party elders — but really, the time was given to him so that he could reflect and allow his conscience to direct him on the best course of action.
That he did not step aside of his own volition, say insiders, proves he has "no conscience" and is desperate to save his own skin at the expense of the party...
