Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Whether the ANC’s 55th national elective conference next weekend proceeds as planned or degenerates into chaos, history will mark the event as an important milestone in the prolonged disintegration of the party that once stood like a colossus astride South African politics.
Of course, the ANC’s final demise is still a considerable way off. As former DA leader Tony Leon used to say (with apologies to Harold Wilson): the weak are a long time in politics...
HELEN ZILLE: Redrawing South Africa’s political battle lines
The ANC has become little more than a vehicle to shore up power and patronage. In the absence of a higher, unifying ideal, the party’s fortunes are waning, leaving only the DA and EFF holding a clear ideological line
