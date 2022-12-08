Features / Cover Story

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s Rubicon moment

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and fight back. Even if he succeeds, it has cast a dark shadow over his ‘new dawn’, raised serious questions about his judgment, and hastened the ANC’s ejection from power

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The ANC is in a bind and, like the proverbial Gordian knot, it cannot be undone.

That much was clear last month already, when the ANC’s research team presented its findings at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting. They were devastating...

