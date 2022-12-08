Features / Cover Story

Phala Phala: A ‘defining moment’ for South African business

The threat of Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation could shave a percentage point off South Africa’s parlous GDP growth. But while some CEOs have slammed the Phala Phala report by Sandile Ngcobo’s panel, Neal Froneman says the president should have quit

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker, Marc Hasenfuss and David McKay

If you’re in any doubt about how devastating bad politics can be for business, just ask Liz Truss. Or, in fact, Robert Mugabe, Jacob Zuma or Vladimir Putin.

Those who saw the rand tumble 4% and bond yields spike to their highest levels since 2020 as the full impact of the Phala Phala report sank in last week witnessed just such a moment first-hand...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.