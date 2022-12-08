Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
Accelerating price rises and interest rates throw more bombs at potential buyers
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
At the end of the first day of the World Congress for Constitutional Law on Monday, more than 600 lawyers from across the globe gathered in a marquee outside the Constitutional Court to listen to the inimitable storytelling of retired justice Albie Sachs.
Albie, as everybody calls him, didn’t disappoint. He kicked off dramatically, telling the assembled lawyers that they’d stepped into the epicentre of a pivotal moment in South Africa’s constitutionalism...
THULI MADONSELA: Odds are weighted against Ngcobo’s report
The former chief justice’s Phala Phala panel may have erred in its findings on all four alleged transgressions by Ramaphosa
