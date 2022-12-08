Opinion / On My Mind

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Ramaphosa is guilty of this one thing

The president’s manifest naivety in structuring his financial affairs is to blame: they should have been run in accordance with the strictest governance principles to ensure that nothing could ever be used against him

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00 Bruce Whitfield

I have no idea whether Cyril Ramaphosa is a criminal. I hope not.                

The esteemed judges tasked with recommending whether he should face impeachment proceedings over the cash-in-the-couch fiasco clearly believe there is enough of a stench around the allegations that he has breached his constitutional mandate to warrant further inquiry.        ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.