Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: RET is all bark but no bite

The Jacob Zuma-supporting faction vastly inflates its power in the political arena. Cyril Ramaphosa should seize this moment and bury it

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 07:00

It’s time to bury the myth of the great power and influence that former president Jacob Zuma and his radical economic transformation (RET) faction wield.

For five years many of us, from President Cyril Ramaphosa down to ordinary South Africans, have believed this faction is so powerful within the ANC — and that it has such potential to stop crucial political and economic reforms — that we have found ourselves petrified by it...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.