Opinion

RICHARD CALLAND: The day Cyril found his spine

In the face of the Phala Phala panel report, Ramaphosa has decided to stay on and fight — and fight to win

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Richard Calland

President Cyril Ramaphosa was just hours away from an ignominious end to his long political career. He was “tired and hurt” — tired by the Sisyphean effort of pushing the heavy stone of government up a steep hill, and hurt by the “findings” of the independent panel investigating the Phala Phala theft that were, at first sight, absolutely devastating for him.

He was ready to throw in the towel, concluding that this would be the most dignified exit strategy. A Mandelian resignation speech was being prepared for Ramaphosa to deliver in one final “family meeting”. He would pay homage to the principle of constitutional accountability and then, in an act of noble sacrifice, fall on his sword...

