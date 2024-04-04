Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Questions about Steinhoff

Did Heather Sonn deal with issues facing the group?

04 April 2024 - 04:00
I am struggling to find out whether former executive Heather Sonn actually dealt with Steinhoff issues or, like many political appointees, did she scurry off the sinking ship like the Oceanos captain?

I have no sympathy for Markus Jooste’s family — they led the high life and cannot plead ignorance; neither can his girlfriend.

The expression “hoist with his own petard” comes to mind.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

