I am struggling to find out whether former executive Heather Sonn actually dealt with Steinhoff issues or, like many political appointees, did she scurry off the sinking ship like the Oceanos captain?
I have no sympathy for Markus Jooste’s family — they led the high life and cannot plead ignorance; neither can his girlfriend.
The expression “hoist with his own petard” comes to mind.
LETTER: Questions about Steinhoff
Did Heather Sonn deal with issues facing the group?
