Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man
Few will mourn the former Steinhoff CEO who killed himself rather than face the music for one of South Africa’s biggest frauds
24 March 2024 - 06:35
Markus Jooste, who died on Thursday at the age of 63 after shooting himself on a cliff path near his home in Hermanus — the walls of which are daubed with graffiti such as “fraudster”, “con artist” and “psychopath” — was the CEO of Steinhoff and mastermind of South Africa’s greatest corporate scam.
His death came the day after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued a ruling confirming this and fining him R475m, and the day before he had been instructed to hand himself over to the Hawks...
