Why corruption isn’t a victimless crime

In theory, NHI could transform our failing health-care system. But many South Africans have little faith in the politicians who are supposed to look after the public purse

03 April 2024 - 12:43
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser and Justin Barlow
A candlelight vigil for corruption fighter Babita Deokaran, who was shot and killed in 2021 after exposing corruption in the Gauteng department of health. Picture: Fani Mahuntsi
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

  • Fraud in the health-care sector is rife and it leads to bad services and even patient deaths. In this Health Beat episode, community leader Xolani Mnisi shares the horrors sometimes faced at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.

  • We also look at the government’s planned National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. The NHI Bill promises to make good health care available to everyone. But will the scheme escape the clutches of corruption?

  • In 2021, Gauteng health department accountant Babita Deokaran was shot dead after uncovering a web of fraud at Tembisa Hospital. We spoke to the journalist who continued her fight against health corruption.

  • We also delve into the ways patients and health workers falsely claim money from medical aids in the private health-care sector and how schemes try to curb it.

