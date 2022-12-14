Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows a pride of lions subduing a huge buffalo and then trying to kill it. But the lions keep fighting among themselves, nipping at each other’s hind legs, drawing each other’s attention away from the job at hand. The lions’ internal battling becomes so distracting that the buffalo manages to stand up unhindered, take a few steps away from the melee, and set off at a trot.
The clip is popular among President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters. They have shared it widely with the headline “How Ramaphosa survived the ANC NEC [national executive committee] meeting”, with reference to the two meetings of the ANC leadership in the wake of the parliamentary panel’s damning report on the Phala Phala scandal. Ramaphosa survived both NEC meetings and a meeting held by the national working committee of the party...
JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa weathers his battle for survival
Those attacking the president are also fighting among themselves
