The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
The composition of the 80-strong NEC, to be decided at the ANC conference, is crucially important for Ramaphosa’s agenda
UCT law professor Richard Calland leads Peter Bruce through the late 2022 intricacies of South African politics ahead of the ANC elective conference
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Jockeying for posts on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is at fever pitch ahead of the elective conference that starts on December 16, with about 10,000 nominees being processed by the party’s electoral committee.
In the end only 200 of these will appear on the ballot paper for one of the 80 slots on the leadership body. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s not just the top six that matters
The composition of the 80-strong NEC, to be decided at the ANC conference, is crucially important for Ramaphosa’s agenda
Jockeying for posts on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is at fever pitch ahead of the elective conference that starts on December 16, with about 10,000 nominees being processed by the party’s electoral committee.
In the end only 200 of these will appear on the ballot paper for one of the 80 slots on the leadership body. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.