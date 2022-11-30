Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s not just the top six that matters

The composition of the 80-strong NEC, to be decided at the ANC conference, is crucially important for Ramaphosa’s agenda

30 November 2022 - 17:51

Jockeying for posts on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is at fever pitch ahead of the elective conference that starts on December 16, with about 10,000 nominees being processed by the party’s electoral committee.

In the end only 200 of these will appear on the ballot paper for one of the 80 slots on the leadership body. ..

