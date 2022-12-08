Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Deputy president or bust

The race for the ANC deputy president position next week is looking to be a hot one as front-runner Paul Mashatile faces growing pushback from two powerful camps

08 December 2022 - 05:00

In an odd twist, Luthuli House’s “Holy Trinity” has become the archfiend. 

Paul Mashatile, as things stand, remains the front-runner in the ANC race for the deputy president post. With 1,791 nominations, far ahead of other contenders Ronald Lamola (427) and Oscar Mabuyane (397), Mashatile appears to be a shoo-in for the post. ..

