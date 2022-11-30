News & Fox

PODCAST: Curb your enthusiasm folks... 2029’s the year, not 2024

30 November 2022 - 07:30

Even if the ANC falls below 50% of the vote in the next general election in 2024 it’ll be able to form “a relatively easy” coalition with a small and perhaps like-minded party in parliament.

Cyril Ramaphosa will shake off the Phala Phala game farm cash heist problem that stalks him and the DA's best leaders are running the Western Cape and City of Cape Town and not the party.

Listen to UCT law professor and columnist Richard Calland as he leads Peter Bruce through the late 2022 intricacies of South African politics ahead of the ANC elective conference in Johannesburg in three weeks’ time in this final and lively edition of Podcasts from the Edge for the year.

JUSTICE MALALA: United, the ANC shall fall

Ramaphosa and Mashatile should be good for economic policy, but they need to stop putting party unity above all else
Opinion
14 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: ANC Handicap now a one-horse race

Cyril leads into the final straight — the others are headed for the knacker’s yard, or even jail
Opinion
1 week ago

ANALYSIS: Why the party is over for ANC

The Phala Phala furore surrounding Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to little more than the internal factionalism of the ANC. It’s indicative of the general ...
Features
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The country of lost opportunity

The ANC, preoccupied with infighting, leaves everything to rot
Opinion
2 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.