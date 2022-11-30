The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
Even if the ANC falls below 50% of the vote in the next general election in 2024 it’ll be able to form “a relatively easy” coalition with a small and perhaps like-minded party in parliament.
Cyril Ramaphosa will shake off the Phala Phala game farm cash heist problem that stalks him and the DA's best leaders are running the Western Cape and City of Cape Town and not the party.
Listen to UCT law professor and columnist Richard Calland as he leads Peter Bruce through the late 2022 intricacies of South African politics ahead of the ANC elective conference in Johannesburg in three weeks’ time in this final and lively edition of Podcasts from the Edge for the year.
PODCAST: Curb your enthusiasm folks... 2029’s the year, not 2024
