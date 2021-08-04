JUSTICE MALALA: How the ANC’s ‘cadre deployment’ ruined SA
The ANC claims it sends out qualified members to run SA, but there is no proof that they have been taught any skills
04 August 2021 - 08:30
The one thing that unites the "good" ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa and the "bad" ANC fronted by Jacob Zuma is that they both fervently believe in the discredited idea of cadre deployment.
For those who don’t know, this is the appointment of ANC loyalists to state institutions and enterprises. Inherent in this idea is the belief that there are no loyal, qualified South Africans, black or white, who want to or can serve their country, irrespective of which political party is in charge. Instead, the only people who can be relied upon to be loyal and of service are connected members of the ANC elite...
