JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zondo’s golden opportunity to expose and outlaw cadre deployment
SA needs full transparency on how much Ramaphosa knew about and influenced state capture
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to give testimony before the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday in his capacity as ANC president. This is a crucial opportunity for the commission to investigate, expose, condemn and outlaw the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, which has given rise to the four greatest evils plaguing the SA state: incompetence, corruption, capture and impunity.
Formally adopted by the ANC at its Mafikeng conference in 1997, cadre deployment held the seeds of SA’s current demise. Instead of nonpartisan, merit-based public sector appointments in the public interest, as our constitution envisages, this explicit ANC policy stipulates that key positions in all organs of the state must be filled by ANC loyalists willing to do the party’s bidding, so that the ANC can “control all levers of power”.
This policy is not limited to government departments. It specifically includes even those democratic institutions intended by the constitution to be independent of the cabinet so they can protect the public, without fear or favour, against the abuse of executive power. This is how John Hlophe came to be judge president of the Western Cape High Court, how Shaun Abrahams came to be national director of public prosecutions, and how Busisiwe Mkhwebane came to be public protector. All were appointed to protect the ANC against the public, rather than the other way around.
The policy also specifically includes CEOs and boards of state-owned enterprises, such as Eskom, SAA, Transnet and the SABC. This has enabled the ANC’s modus operandi, which is the enrichment of an ANC-connected elite in perpetuity. In conjunction with black economic empowerment (BEE), it works like this: the ANC-in-government gives lucrative state contracts to the ANC-in-business, which pays kickbacks to the ANC-in-politics, which keeps the ANC in government, generating an unchecked perpetual extraction system that creates broad-based poverty under the guise of “transformation”.
The DA has campaigned against cadre deployment for decades, arguing that it is illegal, being completely at odds with section 197(3) of the constitution, which stipulates: “No employee of the public service may be favoured or prejudiced only because that person supports a particular political party or cause.”
We have argued that it is profoundly antidemocratic, undermining the very foundation of democracy, being the principles of separation of party and state, of independent democratic institutions that can check and balance power, and of equality before the law. And we have warned that it is profoundly anti-poor, hollowing out the capacity of the state to deliver basic services.
In countless published articles, newsletters and press statements over the decades, the DA has warned that cadre deployment and BEE would lead to the centralisation of power in the party, cronyism, corruption, the criminalisation of the state, and the collapse of service delivery and accountability mechanisms, as indeed it now has, to devastating effect.
As far back as the late 1990s the DA warned that the ANC was using cadre deployment to capture the state, and that this would have detrimental consequences for our society and democracy. Seminal early DA articles include “Death of a Rainbow Nation: Unmasking the ANC’s programme of re-racialisation” (February 1998), “The Corruption of Transformation” (February 1999) and “All Power to the Party” (March 2000). For these warnings, we were called racists and accused of being antitransformation.
By 2015 already, almost every organ of the state bar the judiciary, electoral commission and public protector had been captured by the ANC. From there, it was simply a matter of buying off Jacob Zuma for the Guptas to capture the ANC, and through the ANC the state itself.
As head of the ANC’s national cadre deployment committee between 2013 and 2018, Ramaphosa oversaw the party’s deployment decisions during the very worst years of state capture, when such key players as Brian Molefe, Shaun Abrahams, Arthur Fraser, Lucky Montana, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Dudu Myeni and Busisiwe Mkhwebane were deployed.
The DA has asked the Zondo commission to subpoena the full record of decisions taken by the ANC deployment committee since Ramaphosa became chairperson in 2013, to enable a thorough investigation.John Steenhuisen
Ramaphosa’s appearance before the commission is a crucial opportunity to get answers to critical questions. In February the DA submitted an extensive list of these questions to the Zondo commission requesting that they be put to Ramaphosa. We also submitted a recent ANC memorandum, proving the continued existence and application of their policy of cadre deployment.
SA needs full transparency on exactly how our state became captured, including the extent to which Ramaphosa knew about and influenced the course of state capture and why he has made no move to end cadre deployment.
After the ANC’s extended national executive committee meeting last month Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC would support the work of the Zondo commission into state capture. So, as he himself is testifying this week this is a golden opportunity to finally interrogate and expose this issue that has so devastated our society.
The DA has asked the Zondo commission to subpoena the full record of decisions taken by the ANC deployment committee since Ramaphosa became chairperson in 2013, to enable a thorough investigation. The ANC has already refused the DA’s application to have access to these records in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
The obvious solution to state capture, incompetence, corruption and impunity is to bring an end to cadre deployment and leave public appointments to a politically independent public service commission. To this end the DA has already written the End Cadre Deployment Bill and gazetted our intention to introduce it to parliament.
This bill would make it illegal for political office-holders to be appointed to positions in the civil service and for public positions to be appointed on considerations of political loyalty rather than demonstrated merit. It would also give the Public Service Commission full independence, with teeth to act against corruption.
The DA is committed to building a capable, professional, democratic, corruption-free state that is able to deliver quality services to the people of SA and puts their interests first. If the Zondo commission shares this vision, as we believe it does, it needs to use this golden opportunity to expose and outlaw cadre deployment.
• Steenhuisen is DA leader.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.