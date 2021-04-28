JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zondo’s golden opportunity to expose and outlaw cadre deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to give testimony before the Zondo commission on Wednesday and Thursday in his capacity as ANC president. This is a crucial opportunity for the commission to investigate, expose, condemn and outlaw the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, which has given rise to the four greatest evils plaguing the SA state: incompetence, corruption, capture and impunity.

Formally adopted by the ANC at its Mafikeng conference in 1997, cadre deployment held the seeds of SA’s current demise. Instead of nonpartisan, merit-based public sector appointments in the public interest, as our constitution envisages, this explicit ANC policy stipulates that key positions in all organs of the state must be filled by ANC loyalists willing to do the party’s bidding, so that the ANC can “control all levers of power”.

This policy is not limited to government departments. It specifically includes even those democratic institutions intended by the constitution to be independent of the cabinet so they can protect the public, without fear or favour, against the abuse of executive power. This is how John Hlophe came to be judge president of the Western Cape High Court, how Shaun Abrahams came to be national director of public prosecutions, and how Busisiwe Mkhwebane came to be public protector. All were appointed to protect the ANC against the public, rather than the other way around.

The policy also specifically includes CEOs and boards of state-owned enterprises, such as Eskom, SAA, Transnet and the SABC. This has enabled the ANC’s modus operandi, which is the enrichment of an ANC-connected elite in perpetuity. In conjunction with black economic empowerment (BEE), it works like this: the ANC-in-government gives lucrative state contracts to the ANC-in-business, which pays kickbacks to the ANC-in-politics, which keeps the ANC in government, generating an unchecked perpetual extraction system that creates broad-based poverty under the guise of “transformation”.