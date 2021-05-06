Features / Cover Story Can the ANC afford reform? The suspension of Ace Magashule could be the spark that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to finally ‘renew’ the governing party. This would be a bolt of lightning to the ANC, probably leading to the departure of the ‘radical economic transformation’ faction from within its ranks. But can the party, whose members have come to rely on corrupt and cosy patronage networks, afford such a change? BL PREMIUM

The rebirth of an eagle: this is the image President Cyril Ramaphosa conjured up on the campaign trail towards the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017, to describe the coming renewal of the governing party.

The legend goes that once an eagle reaches old age and finds it can no longer catch prey and feed itself, Ramaphosa told Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture last week, it withdraws and ascends to the highest peak of a mountain...