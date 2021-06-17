JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA is ready to govern

Through its Steenbras dam system, the City of Cape Town is able to keep its residents on one level lower of load-shedding than Eskom.

This is why the DA can get more votes. Because we deliver on the things voters care most about: jobs, service delivery, and honest government.

In opposition, we’ve fought relentlessly to protect people’s rights. It is thanks to the DA’s doggedness on the "spy tapes" matter that Jacob Zuma is finally getting his day in court; that the Zondo commission is exposing state capture; and that the parliamentary process is under way to impeach public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. It is the DA that is in court challenging the constitutionality of the policy of cadre deployment that made state capture possible. In parliament, we continue to fight incoherent, investment-destroying policies such as expropriation without compensation, National Health Insurance and the mining charter.

These are all compelling and powerful reasons why the DA can and will get more votes.

Addressing inequalities

Malala points out that the DA won just 1.7% of the vote in 1994, when it was still the DP. The party has grown steadily in every election since then, on the back of its track record. The exception was the 2019 general election, when voters punished it for straying from its core principle of nonracialism and sending out mixed messages.

But after implementing the recommendations of a comprehensive review, which called for a change of leadership and a return to nonracialism, the party is back on track and doing the hard yards to win back support.

Our economic justice paper offers a compelling, workable route to addressing the unacceptable and damaging inequalities that are mostly a result of past dispossession and discrimination, but also of the current insider-outsider economy that enriches a connected few at the expense of the many.

A proper analysis of recent by-election trends shows the DA is growing again in wards representing 89% of South Africans — that is, among black and white voters.

The DA stands ready to govern more municipalities after the local government elections in October. This is the first step voters can take to arrest SA’s decline. Not only can the DA get more votes — it must.