×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Batteries ensure a cold beer waits at home — why hasn’t government twigged?

Instead of putting storage at the front of our power solution, we’ve put it at the back

BL Premium
05 October 2022 - 19:53

On Sunday evening I arrived home from holiday. The lights had come on automatically as darkness fell. I walked into the house, dropped my bags and went straight to the fridge for the beer I knew would be nice and cold.

It was only the next day that I realised I had arrived home during load-shedding, Eskom’s managed rolling power blackouts. I hadn’t noticed. I’ve become a bit detached from the scale of our power disaster since installing solar panels and a battery system two years ago. We always have electricity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.