EDITORIAL: A glimpse of light as Mkhwebane’s star fades

A bright new face could be ready to step into the public protector’s office as Mkhwebane’s impeachment process gets under way

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA will soon see the back of the last of former president Jacob Zuma’s lackeys to head up a crucial state institution. Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry started this week — and the process, as parliamentary processes go, is likely to be lengthy. 

It is possible that Mkhwebane will be the first holder of that office to be booted out through an impeachment, but even if she isn’t, her unrenewable term ends in 2023. Good riddance.

A potential replacement for Mkhwebane could be the dynamic young advocate acting in the post during her suspension. Since taking the helm at the institution, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has shown her mettle. She has a solid understanding of the law, clearly far superior to that of Mkhwebane, and has fearlessly taken on the incumbent, who is also her boss.

Mkhwebane has mirrored Zuma’s Stalingrad approach to being held accountable, litigating at every instance.

Gcaleka is having none of it. She has moved to withdraw Mkhwebane’s court bid to reverse her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as her attempt to halt the impeachment process against her.

This means that the office of the public protector — and taxpayers — will no longer be footing the bill for Mkhwebane’s often unwinnable delaying tactics. 

Gcaleka is a glimpse of light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that characterised Mkhwebane’s tenure.

