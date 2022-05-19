Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s victimisation claim prompts DA backlash
19 May 2022 - 20:10
Counsel for the DA has rubbished public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claim that she is being victimised “by the most powerful forces in the country ever to be imagined”.
Advocate Steven Budlender, acting for the DA, sought to discredit this argument, saying: “It demonstrates the lengths to which the public protector and her lawyers will now go in an effort to prevent the impeachment proceedings.”..
