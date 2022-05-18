National Mkhwebane ‘victimised by powerful forces’, court told Possible leak was intended to influence the high court, public protector’s lawyers argue

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane feels she is “being victimised by the most powerful forces in this country ever to be imagined”, her counsel told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Mkhwebane was in court urgently seeking orders to halt an impeachment process against her in parliament and to prevent her possible suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa...