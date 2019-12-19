Features Who is being protected? Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces new accusations that she went out of her way to target those fighting against state capture. Given the history of her rulings, it’s hard to believe it’s all a coincidence BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has repeatedly faced accusations of bias — specifically, that she has pursued probes against some political leaders with extraordinary zeal, while ignoring serious accusations against others.

Most recently, the woman charged with protecting vulnerable South Africans from state abuse was found to have completely failed them, by not investigating the alleged involvement of senior ANC leaders Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane in the Estina dairy project scam.