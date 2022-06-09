×

National

Cyril Ramaphosa suspends public protector ahead of Friday high court judgment

Busisiwe Mkhwebane hits back at president after suspension

BL Premium
09 June 2022 - 18:00 Franny Rabkin and Erin Bates
UPDATED 09 June 2022 - 23:04

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect on Thursday.

The decision comes a day before judgment in her case seeking to block him from doing so...

