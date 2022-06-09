Cyril Ramaphosa suspends public protector ahead of Friday high court judgment
Busisiwe Mkhwebane hits back at president after suspension
09 June 2022 - 18:00
UPDATED 09 June 2022 - 23:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect on Thursday.
The decision comes a day before judgment in her case seeking to block him from doing so...
